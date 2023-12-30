Happy New Year 2024! Wishes, Quotes, Shayari And Images To Share With Your Friends, Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Happy New Year 2024: It's time to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year with hope, opportunities and tons of resolutions. The beginning of the New Year is the time to express how much you value your loved ones. Sending a simple text messages in this busy world is something that will put a smile on their face. Let's look at some quotes, thoughts, and wishes for the New Year that you can send to your loved ones Read: New Year plan: 6 ways to celebrate New Year with friends and family at homeHappy New Year 2024: Wishes, quotes, and images to share with your loved onesNew Year wishes and messages:Happy New Year! May the coming year bring you joy and success! Wishing you a prosperous New Year filled with happiness and new opportunities we bid farewell to the old, embrace the New Year with open arms. May it be a year of growth, achievement, and fulfilment. Happy New Year!New Year, new beginnings! May your journey be filled with positivity, and may success and happiness be your constant companions throughout the year Read: New Year 2024: Check the traffic advisory in your city; Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and moreWishing you a year ahead filled with laughter, love, and limitless possibilities. Happy New Year and may your dreams take flight!Cheers to a fresh start and a year filled with exciting adventures. May the New Year bring you prosperity and success in all your endeavors the upcoming year be a chapter of joy, a verse of success, and a tale of prosperity. Happy New Year to you and your loved ones!Embrace the New Year with optimism and determination. May it be a year of positive transformations and extraordinary accomplishments. Happy New Year!As the clock strikes midnight, let's welcome the New Year with hope and enthusiasm. Wishing you a year ahead filled with love, laughter, and success the canvas of the New Year be painted with vibrant moments and unforgettable memories. Wishing you a year filled with joy, peace, and prosperity into the New Year with confidence and a heart full of dreams. May the next 365 days be a journey of growth, happiness, and success. Happy New Year!Also Read: Happy New Year 2024! From 'digital detox' to achieving 'work-life harmony', here are top 10 resolutionsNew Year Shayari1. नए साल की आई है रौशनी,खुशियाँ बरसेंगी, हर पल में राहती।आपको मिले खुशियों का सागर,नया साल मुबारक हो, यही है दुआ हमारी।Happy New Year 2024

2. नया साल आया है नयी राहों में,खुशियाँ लाया हैं, बेहतरीन दिलों में।चमकती रहें ये नई सुबहों की किरनें,खुशियों का मौसम हो, ये दिल से यहीं कहें।

3. इस नए साल में आपकी हर मुराद पूरी हो

और भगवान आपका दामन ढेर सारी खुशियों से भर दे

इन दुआओं के साथ आपको नया साल मुबारक हो !

4. हर साल आता है, हर साल जाता है;

इस नये साल में आपको वो सब मिले;

जो आपका दिल चाहता है।

Happy New Year 2024New Year Quotes“For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.\" - T.S ElliotNo matter how hard the past, you can always begin again.” - Buddha“This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.”- Taylor Swift\"You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step\" - Martin Luther King

New Year Images



