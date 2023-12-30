Odesa Hit With Kh-59 Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have fired a Kh-59 guided missile at Odesa, hitting the territory of an enterprise.
The Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A tactical aviation aircraft, which was entering from the Black Sea, fired a Kh-59 guided missile that hit the territory of an enterprise," the post said.
No one was injured in the attack. Read also:
