Petroleum Ministry Plans Cost Savings In Pipeline Projects With PM Gati Shakti Data

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is poised to achieve significant cost reductions in gas pipeline projects through the strategic utilisation of data from the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP).

The PMGS-NMP, a comprehensive digital platform overseen by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), maps a spectrum of infrastructure projects, including rail, port, road connectivity, gas pipelines, and optic fibre throughout India, reported Mint.

Presently, the petroleum ministry aims to construct approximately 1,000 km of pipelines using the PM Gati Shakti portal, with several additional projects in the planning phase, as disclosed by two informed officials who requested anonymity.

Notably, the ministry has already achieved savings of Rs 169 crore by strategically reducing the length of five proposed pipelines for the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) by 42 km, one of the two officials stated

Additionally, the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project has benefited from mapping 700 km of land along the route using PM Gati Shakti.

An official revealed plans for a 50-km Indo-Nepal pipeline connecting Siliguri and Jhapa in Nepal, catering to the demands of eastern Nepal and India, reported Mint.

The Siliguri-Jhapa pipeline, spanning 35 km in India and 15 km in Nepal, is estimated to cost ₹300 crore.

Further projects under PM Gati Shakti include a 1,194-km Mundra-Panipat pipeline and a 175-km Gurdaspur-Jammu natural gas pipeline.

The PMGS-NMP portal, inclusive of land records, has played a pivotal role in reducing designated 'NoGo' zones in the country, areas where oil and gas exploration was restricted.

This reduction allows the petroleum ministry to utilise 99 per cent of these areas for exploration, a significant increase from the earlier 100,000 sqm.

