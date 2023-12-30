Tennis: Zhang, Zheng Power China Past Czech Republic In United Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth (Australia), Dec 30 (IANS) China had a spectacular United Cup debut on Saturday after defeating the Czech Republic 3-0 as Zhang Zhizhen and Zheng Qinwen recorded impressive victories in their singles matches.

Zheng clinched China's victory in Group E by upsetting reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in a captivating performance in the women's singles match.

In a match filled with wild swings of momentum, 21-year-old Zheng continued to cement her status as a rising star on the women's circuit after prevailing in one hour and 48 minutes, reports Xinhua.

World No. 15 Zheng started strongly by winning 12 of the first 13 points before wrapping up the first set in clinical fashion. Zheng appeared to be running away with the contest after an early break in the second set, but No. 7 Vondrousova mustered her Grand Slam winning pedigree and dictated the rallies to draw level.

Zheng regrouped and rediscovered her aggressive form in a barnstorming finish to emerge victorious in their first head-to-head.

"This is the first match of the year (2024). So, it was always a little bit tricky actually. I had a really good first set. I stayed in my game plan and played really solid, also aggressive. But in the second set, I think I started to lose some concentration and she started to play a bit better. I had those easy shot mistakes, so I made her come back," Zheng recalled her singles match.

"But anyway, I'm just happy to win this match. Doesn't matter second set or the third set, because I play for my teams. And I'm happy also in the third set my performance much better than the second set, and I'm able to turn myself back and come into the match," said Zheng.

Zhang had earlier made more history by winning China's first United Cup match, beating Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes in the mixed team tennis tournament.

Supported by a group of vocal Chinese fans at the RAC Arena, Zhang started the new season strongly to continue his momentum from a breakout campaign in 2023. Zhang, ranked No. 58, initially struggled to counter big-serving Lehecka, who is ranked No. 31.

But Zhang started to unleash his pinpoint accurate backhand to devastating effect and eventually took control of a contest marked by heavy hitting on the baseline.

"I'm super happy that I kept the mentality very well today, like, calm," Zhang told reporters. "Even I had some breaks and the other guy, Lehecka, broke back, I still kept the same mentality, which is very good today."

Zhang and Zheng completed China's flawless performance by taking out the mixed doubles over Lehecka and Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2 in just under an hour.

China will next face the formidable challenge from a Novak Djokovic-led Serbia on Sunday.

At a pre-match conference, the world No.1 Djokovic said that China, led by Zhang and Zheng, is "a strong team, very strong team".

"They are in form. They have great players. Big Chinese community here. Also Serbian community. Hopefully, we can feel the energy on the stands and support for both nations and really celebrate New Year's in the best possible way for Serbians. Maybe for Chinese, the other day," said a laughing Djokovic.

--IANS

bsk/