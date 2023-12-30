Food Festival Brings Together The Beauty Of World Cuisine In Vung Tau

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Master chefs in the festival opening ceremony

VUNG TAU, VIETNAM, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On the evening of December 24, 2023, in Flagpole Park on Thuy Van Street, Vung Tau City, Vung Tau City People's Committee and related units organized the opening ceremony of the "Five Continents Food Festival" with the theme "Beach Foodland - Vung Tau 2023". It marked a significant milestone in the city's tourism development and culinary cultural exchange.The festival will be held from December 24 to December 31, with nearly 100 culinary booths. It brings tourists and residents a memorable culinary experience in a vibrant and festive atmosphere at the end of the year. The festival is supported by leading departments and sponsors such as Pepsi and Trung Nguyen.Besides enjoying delicious dishes, attendees also have the opportunity to participate in special programs that bear the mark of the festival, such as the“Cooking with master chefs” activity, a giant Christmas gift box, and two nights of music performances from famous artists.The opening night excited attendees with a warm Christmas atmosphere. They enjoyed a unique“Santa Flashmob” performance from Santa Claus, received surprising gifts, and enjoyed a Christmas feast prepared by famous chefs with enticing dishes such as lobster with vanilla sauce, African-style chicken curry, Mexican beef corn cakes, Australian beef tenderloin with red wine sauce, and Japanese cream puff.With a scale of up to 50,000 people, new culinary programs, and unique daily entertainment activities, Beach Foodland - Vung Tau 2023 promises to be where tourists and residents create their most beautiful memories in this coastal city of Vietnam.Beach Foodland is a culinary festival for tourists and Vung Tau residents to enjoy and capture memorable moments at the year-end celebration with unique cultural experiences. The Five Continents Food Festival Vung Tau 2023 - Beach Foodland is held until December 31, 2023. For more detailed information about the festival, visit the official website at or contact the organizing committee via email at ...

