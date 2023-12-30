ACC Held Workshop To Educate Jordan's Sectors Of Human Trafficking Dangers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.30 (Petra) -Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), in cooperation with Ministry of Justice and Jordan Judicial Council (JJC), organized a training workshop on combating human trafficking.According to an ACC statement on Saturday, the workshop aimed to introduce the human trafficking crime in Jordanian law and international agreements and the measures taken at the national level to help victims.The statement added that the event sought to clarify role of Jordan's concerned authorities in national efforts to prevent this crime and educate the private, commercial and service sectors about its seriousness.JJC Secretary General, Ali Musimi, who inaugurated the workshop alongside ACC Chairman, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, reviewed the legal and legislative framework for human trafficking crime, in accordance with Jordanian law and the resulting penalties.Meanwhile, Hajj Tawfiq stressed that human trafficking is a crime that constitutes a fundamental violation of world human rights standards in international agreements, adding that combating, controlling and reducing it enhances Jordan's international position in this field.Hajj Tawfiq pointed out that the workshop reflects the "important" role played by national institutions in combating human trafficking, strengthening their preventive role in this regard and raising awareness of its dangers, to create an "integrated" national system that ensures coordination of related various efforts.