Baku Displays Further Sensitivity To COP29 Commitments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev, a meeting of
the Ministry of Economy was held in videoconference format
regarding the issues arising from the deliberations held on
December 15 this year regarding the 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29).
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, President of SOCAR Rovshan
Najaf, and the heads of structural departments of the ministry took
part in the event, Azernews reports.
The ministry said that SOCAR presented a presentation on
exemplary international experience related to the COP at the event
and provided information on the priority given by the COP to the
host countries regarding climate goals, the focus areas of COP28,
and decarbonisation expectations.
It was noted that COP29, which will be held in our country in
2024, is an important international platform where the world's most
urgent human problems are discussed. Holding this event in
Azerbaijan is an indicator of great trust and confirms the position
of our country as a responsible and reliable partner in solving
global problems.
Being a party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,
Azerbaijan contributes to the fight against global climate change.
SOCAR's voluntary commitment to reduce methane emissions to zero at
COP28 is a manifestation of our country's sensitivity to climate
problems.
It should be noted that, in addition to the Convention, the
Azerbaijan Republic ratified the Paris Agreement in 2016 and set a
goal of a 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
compared to the base year (1990) as its contribution to initiatives
to mitigate the effects of global climate change. Increasing the
share of renewable energy sources in electricity production to 24%
by 2026 and to 30% by 2030 is envisaged in the "Socio-economic
Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
2022-2026".
Besides, Azerbaijan was represented for the first time with its
own pavilion at the said event. In the pavilion built on an area of
254 m2, the country held side events and seminars with various
local, regional, and international organisations, in addition to
the display of virtual exhibits that reflected the work done by
Azerbaijan in the field of combating climate change, mitigation,
and adaptation measures.
MENAFN30122023000195011045ID1107669890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.