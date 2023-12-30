Baku Higher Oil School Marks Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis And New Year (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has held a festive
event to celebrate the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and
the New Year.
Speaking at the event, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated
the employees and students of the university on the upcoming
holidays and wished them success in the new year.
“This year, marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the
savior of the Azerbaijani people, National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
will go down in history as the year when President Ilham Aliyev
raised the Azerbaijani tricolor over the city of Khankendi and
thereby restored the territorial integrity of our country. It was
this year that we experienced the great joy of victory. Our youth
should not forget the history of their country. Therefore, I
recommend young people to study the history of Azerbaijan in
depth."
Elmar Gasimov emphasized that the outgoing year was successful
for Baku Higher Oil School and expressed confidence that the
university will continue to achieve new successes next year.
After the speeches, a lottery was drawn among the university
employees.
The event continued with an artistic part.
