France's Goal In S Caucasus Is Incomprehensible, Says Presidential Aide

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev
gave an interview to TRT World TV channel, Azernews reports.
Answering the question about Paris transferring a batch of
military equipment to Yerevan against the background of
confidence-building measures within the framework of
Azerbaijani-Armenian normalisation, the Azerbaijani presidential
aide said.
"The programme of militarisation of Armenia and encouragement of
revanchist sentiments in this country, which we see in France's
actions, is counterproductive."
According to the presidential aide, the French government's
ultimate goals in the South Caucasus region are difficult to
comprehend.
"We said that other countries should not export their
geopolitical intrigues and domestic political agendas to the South
Caucasus region," H.Hajiyev emphasised.
The assistant to the president of Azerbaijan also added that
Azerbaijan sees no serious obstacles to the conclusion of a peace
treaty with Armenia.
According to Hikmet Hajiyev, the informal conversation between
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the CIS Heads of State meeting in
St Petersburg was assessed by the Azerbaijani side as a fruitful
and constructive interaction to promote the peace agenda between
the two countries.
"We see no further serious obstacles to finalise the peace
treaty between the two countries. It is a bit difficult to talk
about specific deadlines, as further negotiations are still needed
between Armenia and Azerbaijan to finalise the process," H. Hajiyev
stressed.
MENAFN30122023000195011045ID1107669807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.