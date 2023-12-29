Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Kyiv has increased to nine, whereas eight people injured in the strike have been rescued from the rubble of a warehouse in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 18:00, eight victims were rescued from the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The bodies of nine people were recovered. The search for people under the rubble is ongoing," Klitschko said.

Early on Friday, December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. The invaders attacked cities across the country with Shahed drones and missiles of various types. In total, the enemy used 158 missiles and drones.

Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 27 enemy drones and 87 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Earlier reports said that at least five people had been killed and 30 injured in the attack on Kyiv.