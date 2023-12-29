FIEO Appoints Israr Ahmed As New President

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 29 (KNN) Israr Ahmed has taken over as the Officiating President of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) after Dr A Sakthivel successfully completed his tenure as the chief.

Ahmed has an experience of a promoter of Farida Group with a background in the leather industry.

He has previously served in various trade and industry associations, including the Council of Leather Exports and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

Dr Sakthivel took on role of the President, during a challenging time for the global trade industry, and he made a commitment to elevate India's exports to USD 400 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22.

He focused on export promotion, overseas marketing, and establishing better market access through free trade agreements (FTAs).

He also emphasised the need for diversification by exploring new products and markets. He worked closely with the government and promoted Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to strengthen India's export industry.

