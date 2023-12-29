Delhi LG Approves Amendment To Victims Compensation Scheme To Include Mob Violence, Lynching

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has given his approval to amend the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018, to cover victims of mob violence and lynching.

The Delhi government submitted the proposal, following a five-year delay, prompted by a 2018 Supreme Court directive urging states to establish such schemes within a month.

Under the amendment, the definition of 'victim' now includes the guardian or legal heir of a person who has suffered loss, injury, or death due to offenses like mob violence and lynching.

Interim relief, including compensation, is mandated to be provided to victims or their next of kin within 30 days of the incident.

The Supreme Court's 2018 directive in the Tehseen Poonawala case stressed the creation of lynching/mob violence compensation schemes by state governments within one month, guided by Section 357A of the CrPC.

The guidelines outlined considerations for compensation, accounting for bodily and psychological injury, loss of earnings, educational opportunities, and incurred expenses due to mob lynching/mob violence.

While the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018, was notified earlier, it did not cover compensation for lynching and mob violence. The recent amendment addresses this gap, aligning with the Supreme Court's directions and ensuring timely relief for victims. The amendment specifies that interim relief for mob violence/mob lynching victims must be provided within 30 days of the offence, without the previous cap of Rs 50,000 for interim compensation, while the overall compensation limits under the scheme remain applicable.

