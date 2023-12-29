Winter Castle Opens Its Doors To Baku Residents

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Winter is finally here, and it's time to embrace the holiday
spirit. As we prepare to cosy up by the fire and indulge in winter
treats, there's a unique magic in the air.
Stepping outside, one can't help but admire the picturesque
scenes that winter brings. Organised by the Icherisheher State
Historical-Architectural Reserve Department, the fair brilliantly
enhances the festive atmosphere.
A captivating celebration awaits Icherisheher visitors as Winter
Castle Fair opens its doors.
The streets are adorned with colourful lights, and majestic fir
trees stand tall, heralding the arrival of the New Year.
This enchanting event promises a wide array of entertainment
programs, games, musical acts, and even an exhibition and sales
fair.
As you explore the festival, you'll find special zones reserved
for the younger guests, where they can enjoy entertainment
programs.
Entrepreneurs and artisans gather here to showcase their
creations, including accessories, toys, decorative items, food and
textile products. Here you can indulge in delicious treats,
embracing the ancient colour of Baku city.
At Winter Castle Fair, Baku residents and guests of the city
enjoy colourful performances by children's dance groups, hours of
musical entertainment, and various interactive games.
The fair provides a great opportunity to create cherished
memories with your family and friends, immersing yourselves in the
ancient charm of Baku while celebrating the New Year.
With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of
patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.
Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace
complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and
bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist
attractions in the city.
The Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be
classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
Make sure to mark your calendar, as the event is set to run
until January 7, 2024.
