Winter Castle Opens Its Doors To Baku Residents

Winter is finally here, and it's time to embrace the holiday spirit. As we prepare to cosy up by the fire and indulge in winter treats, there's a unique magic in the air.

Stepping outside, one can't help but admire the picturesque scenes that winter brings. Organised by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department, the fair brilliantly enhances the festive atmosphere.

A captivating celebration awaits Icherisheher visitors as Winter Castle Fair opens its doors.







The streets are adorned with colourful lights, and majestic fir trees stand tall, heralding the arrival of the New Year.

This enchanting event promises a wide array of entertainment programs, games, musical acts, and even an exhibition and sales fair.

As you explore the festival, you'll find special zones reserved for the younger guests, where they can enjoy entertainment programs.

Entrepreneurs and artisans gather here to showcase their creations, including accessories, toys, decorative items, food and textile products. Here you can indulge in delicious treats, embracing the ancient colour of Baku city.







At Winter Castle Fair, Baku residents and guests of the city enjoy colourful performances by children's dance groups, hours of musical entertainment, and various interactive games.

The fair provides a great opportunity to create cherished memories with your family and friends, immersing yourselves in the ancient charm of Baku while celebrating the New Year.







With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Make sure to mark your calendar, as the event is set to run until January 7, 2024.