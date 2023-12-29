Rum Maggi Takes Social Media By Storm In Unconventional Culinary Fusion; Leaves Internet Divided (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The realm of culinary experimentation has witnessed its fair share of highs and lows, with the latest sensation being Rum Maggi. A viral video shared on the Instagram page "roopfitnessfoodiee" has stirred up quite a buzz, showcasing a unique twist to the beloved Maggi noodles by infusing it with the kick of rum. As social media users share, comment, and engage with this unconventional culinary creation, opinions on the fusion dish vary widely.

Also read:

Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH)

The video demonstrates a culinary adventurer crafting the unusual Rum Maggi. The process involves sautéing butter, onion, tomato, and capsicum in a pan. However, the twist lies in eschewing water in favor of an entire bottle of rum. As the spirited concoction comes to a boil, Maggi noodles and its accompanying spices join the mix. The resulting dish, as claimed by the creator, offers a peculiar fragrance but an unexpectedly delightful taste.

The video swiftly went viral on social media platforms, amassing over 133,000 likes and garnering numerous comments. Social media users, always quick to express their opinions, have presented a spectrum of reactions. While some enthusiasts are intrigued by the idea of combining Maggi and rum, others are more skeptical, with one user humorously noting that it seems to lack only poison. Questions about the intoxicating effects and the science behind cooking with alcohol have sparked a lively discussion among netizens.

Users in the comment section have been quick to share their insights and opinions on the unconventional dish. Some users questioned whether consuming Rum Maggi would induce intoxication, while others delved into the chemistry of cooking with alcohol. Debunking the myths, one user explained that heating liquor reduces its intoxicating effects, and another pointed out that alcohol evaporates at 80 degrees Celsius, raising doubts about its presence in the final dish. Amidst the diverse reactions, some dismissed the experiment as something only "idiots" would attempt.

As the viral video continues to circulate across social media platforms, Rum Maggi stands as a testament to the adventurous spirit of culinary enthusiasts. While the fusion dish may not be everyone's cup of tea, or in this case, Maggi, it undeniably sparks conversations about the boundaries of gastronomic creativity. As social media users navigate the realms of food experimentation, the question lingers – is Rum Maggi a culinary masterpiece or a step too far into uncharted territories?