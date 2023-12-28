Minister Of Public Works, Omani Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al Sammen on Thursday met with Omani Ambassador to Jordan Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman Alojaili.
Abu Al Sammen voiced keenness on enhancing cooperation with Oman through training programmes, expertise exchange, especially in construction and housing sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
For his part, Alojaili highlighted the advanced Jordanian expertise in construction and civil engineering, also voicing keenness on enhancing the Omani-Jordanian cooperation in all fields.
