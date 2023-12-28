               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
About One Million Earthquake-Resistant Houses To Be Built In Istanbul - Turkish Minister


12/28/2023 7:17:55 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. About one million earthquake-resistant houses will be built in Istanbul, the Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change of Türkiye Mehmet Ozhaseki said, Trend reports.

According to him, their construction is planned to be completed in a few years.

"12 areas of Istanbul have been identified where new residential buildings will be built," he said.

The minister noted that out of 7 million 500 thousand houses in Istanbul, about 1 million 500 thousand are considered unsafe for living.

It was said that 600 thousand of them must be urgently dismantled.

