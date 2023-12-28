About One Million Earthquake-Resistant Houses To Be Built In Istanbul - Turkish Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. About one
million earthquake-resistant houses will be built in Istanbul, the
Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change of
Türkiye Mehmet Ozhaseki said, Trend reports.
According to him, their construction is planned to be completed
in a few years.
"12 areas of Istanbul have been identified where new residential
buildings will be built," he said.
The minister noted that out of 7 million 500 thousand houses in
Istanbul, about 1 million 500 thousand are considered unsafe for
living.
It was said that 600 thousand of them must be urgently
dismantled.
