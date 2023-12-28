Turkiye Raising Average Wages By 49 Percent From Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center
The increase in the minimum wage, which directly concerns more
than 7 million employees and indirectly concerns the whole society,
has been announced. After President Erdoğan's meeting with worker
and employer representatives, the minimum wage was clarified.
Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan announced that
the 2024 net minimum wage was determined to be 17 thousand 2 lira.
The state will pay 700 lira for the fee.
Işıkhan said, "There has been an increase of 49 percent compared
to the previous period and a cumulative increase of 100 percent
compared to the previous year."
TİSK President Özgür Burak Akkol, who is the employer
representative, said that a minimum wage that is balanced and will
benefit all social partners has been determined. Stating that their
demand was 18 thousand liras, Türk-İş President Ergün Atalay put a
dissenting opinion on the announced fee.
THE PROCESS WAS COMPLETED IN 17 DAYS
The search for consensus in the Minimum Wage Determination
Commission, which could not reach a conclusion in the first two
meetings, reached its peak yesterday. To determine the new minimum
wage, first Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan met
with Türk-İş Chairman Ergün Atalay at the Türk-İş Headquarters,
representing the workers. As a result of the meeting, Minister
Vedat Işıkhan said, "Consultations are continuing, we will announce
it when it becomes clear", while Atalay said, "If we agree, we will
sit at the table, if we do not agree, we will say 'There is no
agreement for us, we do not participate in this matter."
ERDOĞAN ENTERED INTO ACTION
In the following hours, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stepped
in. President Erdoğan, Minister Işıkhan, Atalay, and an employer
representative received TİSK Chairman Özgür Burak Akkol. As a
result of the negotiations, the parties went to the Ministry of
Labor and Social Security and continued their consultations. At the
end of the third meeting, an agreement was reached on the figure.
Minister Vedat Işıkhan, TÜRK-İŞ Chairman Ergün Atalay and Turkish
Employer Unions Confederation (TİSK) Chairman Özgür Burak Akkol
appeared in front of the cameras to share with the public the
decision to increase the minimum wage.
INCREASED 3.5 TIMES IN REAL TERMS
Reminding that the net minimum wage was 11 thousand 402 liras in
July, Minister Işıkhan said, "We have now determined the net
minimum wage as 17 thousand 2 liras, 700 liras of which is minimum
wage support. May it be beneficial for our country and nation. 49
percent compared to the previous period, cumulatively compared to
the previous year."
The increase has been made by 100 percent. We have increased the
minimum wage by 3.5 times in real terms. Turkiye will continue to
stand by workers, employers and all citizens with all its
institutions and organizations. Türk-İş Chairman Ergün Atalay also
said that they wanted the minimum wage to be 18 thousand liras, but
it was decided to be 17 thousand 2 liras. Ergün also stated that
they submitted a dissenting opinion to the decision.
THE EMPLOYEE IS BOTH OUR EMPLOYER
TİSK President Özgür Burak Akkol also said, "The state is our
state, the worker is our worker, the employer is our employer. We
will leave this table and sit at new tables. Polarization and
conflict do not suit this family. Our goal should be to increase
the average wage."
Erdogan: Good luck
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his statement on his social
media account, said, "In 2024, the minimum wage will be applied as
a net 17 thousand 2 Turkish Liras, with an increase of 49 percent.
May it be beneficial to our country and nation."
