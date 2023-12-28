Abhishek Bajaj: Always Made Conscious Effort To Portray Diverse Characters

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bajaj, known for his role in 'Student of the Year', 'Babli Bouncer', and others, has opened up on his role 'Chakku Pandey' for an upcoming untitled OTT project, and shared how he has always made a conscious effort to portray diverse characters in each show or film.

The 31-year-old actor is all set to treat his fans with one of unseen avatar. He was currently in Lucknow shooting for his new web show and spilled some beans on the same.

Speaking about the same, the 'Parvarrish' actor shared: "By God's grace, I have had the opportunity to work with the best production houses and directors. I began with 'Student of the Year 2' by Dharma Productions, followed by 'Babli Bouncer' with Madhur Bhandarkar. Currently, I am involved in a show with the creators of 'Sultan of Delhi,' 'Singham,' and 'Suryavanshi'-- they've been truly instrumental in the industry."

Abhishek is incredibly happy about being a part of this new project, which is quite different from his previous work.

"I've always made a conscious effort to portray diverse characters in each show or film. This particular role is especially different because, until now, I've played characters rooted in Delhi or Punjab. In this upcoming project, I'm portraying someone from UP, namely Chakku Pandey. I'm genuinely thrilled because this character is quite exceptional, and I'm eagerly looking forward to it," added the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor.

--IANS

sp/dan