Migrating Birds Settle At An Abandoned Ship In Kuwait

KUWAIT Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Every winter, thousands of migrating birds travel across Kuwait's coastline to reach their winter home.

However, Omar Al-said Omar, a member of the Kuwait Environmental Lens team, has seen something different this year. At an abandoned ship near Usheirej, a flock of (Loha) birds settled, creating an aesthetically stunning scene.

Omar told KUNA thousands of Loha birds migrate to Kuwait during the winter months due to the country's suitable environment, from Um Al-Namel Island to Al-Judailiyat bay, Jahra and Sulaibikhat.

Unexpectedly, Omar discovered that the birds had been preserved on the same ship for six years after tracking and snapping pictures at the same location. Omar also described the seabirds' capacity to live in groups, dive to a depth of 45 meters and catch fish. (end)

