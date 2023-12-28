Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Hosts Colorful New Year's Show

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has hosted the New Year's show
"Toy Adventures".
The event started with the performance of children with
disabilities at National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews
r eports.
Next, the members of the national gymnastics team, who had
achieved success at various prestigious competitions and were
retiring from big-time sports, took the stage for the last time and
demonstrated exercises on clubs and hoops.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov and President of
the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Madat Guliyev presented
commemorative plaques and gifts to the athletes.
After the demonstration of a video dedicated to the successes of
Azerbaijani gymnasts in 2023, the Toy Adventures show took place.
The show brought together favorite characters from animated films
from different years.
The main characters of the show, Woody and Buzz Lightyear go on
a magical journey to return the stolen New Year's star. In his
adventure they had to face various obstacles. However, Peter Pan,
the Tinker Bell fairy, Pinocchio and others help Woody and Buzz to
overcome all obstacles.
Magical scenery, beautiful musical numbers and remarkable
performances lef no one indifferent. The show participants gave the
audience an atmosphere of a magical holiday.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
