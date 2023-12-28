Azerbaijan Terminates Charter Of Friendship And Cooperation With French Evian-Les-Bains

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The council,
which is a permanent advisory body to the head of the executive
power of Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district, issued a statement on the
termination of the Charter of Friendship and Cooperation signed
between Ismayilli city and French town of Evian-les-Bains, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107664299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.