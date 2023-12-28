Azerbaijan Terminates Charter Of Friendship And Cooperation With French Evian-Les-Bains

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The council, which is a permanent advisory body to the head of the executive power of Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district, issued a statement on the termination of the Charter of Friendship and Cooperation signed between Ismayilli city and French town of Evian-les-Bains, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.