Strong Winds Cause Failure In Power Supply Of Railway In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Power outages
due to strong winds caused trains to run behind schedule,
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend .
According to the information, due to a technical failure in the
power supply as a result of strong winds that began this morning,
there are partial deviations in the train schedule in the
Sumgayit-Pirshagi-Baku direction.
At the same time, machinists were instructed to reduce the speed
limit of trains in some sections due to strong winds in order to
safely deliver passengers to their destinations.
