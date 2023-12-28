               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Strong Winds Cause Failure In Power Supply Of Railway In Azerbaijan


12/28/2023 12:15:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Power outages due to strong winds caused trains to run behind schedule, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend .

According to the information, due to a technical failure in the power supply as a result of strong winds that began this morning, there are partial deviations in the train schedule in the Sumgayit-Pirshagi-Baku direction.

At the same time, machinists were instructed to reduce the speed limit of trains in some sections due to strong winds in order to safely deliver passengers to their destinations.

MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107663756

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search