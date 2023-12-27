Fitting Response To“Himalaya Declaration” Is Intensification Of Referendum Campaign TGTE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TGTE will strengthen "People's Movement for Referendum" through holding mock referendums, engaging with governments, and organizing international conferences

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On 8th December 2023, the cabinet of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) held a discussion on the developments surrounding the recent“Himalayan Declaration' issued by the Global Tamil Forum (GTF) and Sri Lankan Sangha.During this discussion, the prime minister, Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, opined that the above-mentioned declaration holds no significance for the Tamils. Citing past interactions between the late Sri Lankan minister Mr. Mangala Samaraweera and the GTF, the prime minister stated that these initiatives will become as inconsequential within a short time frame. The cabinet agreed unanimously with the prime minister in that commenting on this declaration would only give undue importance to it.Responding to queries raised by IBC Media, Mr. Suthanraj, TGTE's minister for political affairs, stated that TGTE views the declaration as a non-starter citing the well-known GTF initiative involving the late minister Samaraweera that fizzled out without any meaningful impact. He further stated that without addressing the pressing issues faced by the Tamil nation such as Mullivaaikaal genocide of 2009, continued occupation of the land, necessity of an international protection mechanism to counter the continued militarization and Sinhalisation of the Tamil nation, taking Sri Lanka political and military leaders to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold them accountable for the genocide and crimes against humanity it committed against the Tamils, bringing legal action against the Sri Lankan state itself under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the crime of Genocide and Convention Against Torture in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and holding a referendum amongst the Tamils to decide the political solution such a permanent peace is not achievable. Ignoring this reality, any such initiatives undertaken by individuals or groups will only be rejected by the Tamil nation.The TGTE maintains an unwavering stance that a free and sovereign Tamil Eelam is the sole resolution to the Eelam national problem. The strategy to achieve this involves a plebiscite with the participation of the international community. The Prime Minister, and other TGTE representatives have maintained this position at various forums.Response to the "Himalaya Declaration," the Prime Minister reaffirmed the TGTE commitment to action over mere statements. The TGTE will strengthen the "People's Movement for Referendum" through holding mock referendums, engaging with other governments, as well as organizing international conferences. The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam remains dedicated to actively safeguarding the interests of Tamils on the global stage.For further inquiries, please contact:Shanthini SivaramanMinister, Media AffairsTransnational Government of Tamil EelamEmail: ...* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: ...Twitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb: /

Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran

Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

+1 614-202-3377

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram