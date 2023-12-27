Enemy Using More Assault Aircraft On Lyman Axis Military Spokesman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces eliminated 385 occupiers and destroyed 75 pieces of enemy equipment on the eastern front in the past 24 hours.

Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy continues to attack. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks. They are trying to advance on Bohdanivka in the direction of Chasiv Yar. Fighting took place near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Kamikaze drones are actively used here. Some 28 drones were used in the past day and 427 artillery shells were fired. Nevertheless, the population of the ruscists in Ukraine decreased by 137 heads, and 35 pieces of military equipment were destroyed, including three IFVs, an air defense system and an MT-LB armored fighting vehicle," Fitio said.

According to him, the occupiers are continuing their offensive operations, but they are not making significant progress. The enemy also uses a large number of units that are moved from other sectors. In particular, the enemy is using marine personnel from the Caspian Flotilla, fighters of the so-called Volunteer Corps.

"Our guys are on the defensive, and the enemy has no chance in this sector," he said.

Fitio also added that the enemy was using 20 to 40 drones per day in the Bakhmut sector. Ukrainian forces are taking the necessary measures to neutralize them, and the main task is to destroy enemy operators directly in areas where drones are launched.

Commenting on the situation in the Kupiansk sector, he said that the enemy had become much more active here.

"In the Serebrianske Forestry in the Lyman sector, the enemy has become significantly more active, using a great number of attack aircraft and bombers. In the past day alone, 24 strikes were carried out using guided bombs, Su-34s, Su-35s, K-52 fire support helicopters, Mi-24 helicopters," Fitio said, adding that the Russians did not draw any conclusions about the destruction of enemy aircraft in the south, so a surprise may await them here.

"Some 23 enemy attacks in the Lyman-Kupiansk sector were repelled in the past day. This is Synkivka, Serebrianske Forestry, the enemy used 23 kamikaze drones here and fired 660 artillery shells. The number of 'good' Russians over the past day is 248 people and four were captured. Forty pieces of military equipment were destroyed, including three tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles and an UR-77 mine clearing vehicle," Fitio said, adding that the enemy actively uses equipment to organize its assaults, trying to mine the approaches to Ukrainian positions, but has no success.

Commenting on the lack of ammunition among Ukrainian defenders, the spokesman noted that the situation was not easy, but Ukrainian soldiers were trying to inflict maximum damage on the enemy due to their skill and accuracy.