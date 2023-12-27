Azerbaijan To Include Information On Historical Monuments In State Urban Planning Cadastre

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Information on
historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan will be included in
the state town-planning cadastre, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the "Regulation of the unified system of
information support of urban planning and construction activity"
approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.
According to the decree, the data of the State Urban
Planning Cadastre includes:
- information on technical indicators of the land plot;
- information on engineering and communication support system
(gas, heat, communication, electricity, water and sewerage
facilities and devices);
- information on infrastructure of rainwater discharge
systems;
- information on historical and cultural monuments and their
protection zones;
- information on transportation infrastructure;
- information on land reclamation and irrigation
infrastructure;
- information on technical indicators of buildings and
structures.
