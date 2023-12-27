               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Include Information On Historical Monuments In State Urban Planning Cadastre


12/27/2023 10:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Information on historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan will be included in the state town-planning cadastre, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Regulation of the unified system of information support of urban planning and construction activity" approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the data of the State Urban Planning Cadastre includes:

- information on technical indicators of the land plot;

- information on engineering and communication support system (gas, heat, communication, electricity, water and sewerage facilities and devices);

- information on infrastructure of rainwater discharge systems;

- information on historical and cultural monuments and their protection zones;

- information on transportation infrastructure;

- information on land reclamation and irrigation infrastructure;

- information on technical indicators of buildings and structures.

