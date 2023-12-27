Iraqi Shiite military rebel declares airstrike attacks on US base in Syria

(MENAFN) An Iraqi Shiite military rebel took accountability on Tuesday for a missile salvo on a US army base in Syria’s northeastern area of al-Hasakah.



The military force, called Islamic Resistance in Iraq, stated in an online declaration that its units launched missiles on the al-Shaddadi army base and smashed their targets, without providing additional information.



The strike by the Iraqi equipped group is included in a set of reactive events against the US forces among the continuous war in the Gaza Strip, the declaration added.



At the meantime, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war observer, established that eruptions were caught in the al-Shaddadi base. No accounts of injuries are found yet.



The event noted the 61st documented strike on the US base in Syria since the 19th of October, the war observer also stated.



During the earlier hours of the day, the White House stated that US Leader Joe Biden commanded the military to fire airstrikes against three sites used by Kataib Hezbollad and associated bases in Iraq. The command was ordered following a drone assault on Monday on a US base next to Erbil Airport in northern Iraq injured three US service members, one seriously.



Later that day, the Iraqi administration fated the US airstrikes on Iraqi security locations, which murdered a security member and wounded 18 citizens, as a declaration by the media office of Premier Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.



