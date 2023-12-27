Saudi Cabinet grants approval for signing of 2 MoUs with Turkey, Netherlands

(MENAFN) During its weekly session in Riyadh, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday granted approval for the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Turkey and the Netherlands. These agreements aim to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.



The session covered discussions on various international, regional, and local developments, with a focus on reviewing Saudi Arabia's economy and the progress of government-led initiatives.



In addition to the energy-related MoUs, the Cabinet approved several other agreements to strengthen Saudi Arabia's ties with different countries and sectors.



Among the approvals were an MoU between the Saudi Justice Ministry and Hong Kong, as well as agreements involving the Tourism Ministry with Iraq.



An MoU in the field of intellectual property between Saudi Arabia and Morocco was also given the green light.



The Investment Ministry was granted authorization to sign a deal with Argentina to promote direct investments, while a similar agreement for the protection of mutual investments between the Kingdom and Switzerland was endorsed.



Furthermore, the Cabinet approved an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Chile in the realm of air transport services.



Additionally, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority received authorization to join the International Forum for Medical Device Regulators.

