King Abdullah of Jordan to meet Al-Sisi to discuss ongoing developments in Gaza

(MENAFN) King Abdullah II of Jordan is scheduled to meet with Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing developments in the Gaza Strip.



The primary focus of the discussions will involve exploring avenues to achieve a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, which has been grappling with a humanitarian crisis following more than two months of Israeli attacks.



The Royal Hashemite Court issued a statement noting the humanitarian concerns in Gaza.



This meeting follows a recent discussion between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Cairo on Tuesday.



Egypt, along with Qatar, played a role in mediating a weeklong ceasefire in November, during which Hamas released over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel's release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. However, Hamas and other groups still hold approximately 129 captives.



Hamas has consistently rejected negotiations on an exchange deal with Israel until a comprehensive ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip and Israeli forces withdraw from the besieged enclave.



The military campaign initiated by Israel in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 has resulted in significant casualties, with thousands of Palestinians killed or injured.



The prolonged conflict has left Gaza's infrastructure severely damaged or destroyed, with nearly 2 million people displaced and facing acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

