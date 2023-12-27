               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Funds Allocated For Overhaul Of Highways In Sabail District Of Baku - Decree


12/27/2023 5:17:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 350,000 manat ($205,882) for major repair of highways in Sabail district of Baku, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree on measures for capital repair of roads in Sabail district of Baku city.

Will be updated

