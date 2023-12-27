Funds Allocated For Overhaul Of Highways In Sabail District Of Baku - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The State Agency
of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 350,000 manat
($205,882) for major repair of highways in Sabail district of Baku,
Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the
relevant decree on measures for capital repair of roads in Sabail
district of Baku city.
Will be updated
