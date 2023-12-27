DSF DUBAI LIGHTS: MEET THE ARTISTS BEHIND THE ADORABLE PLANET-SAVING DUO, THE ANOOKI

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 December 2023: From the design studios of Paris to the illuminated streets of Dubai, the captivating world of The Anooki is here in the city for the first time this winter, thanks to Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) and the third edition of Dubai Lights.



The brainchild of French designers Moetu Batlle and David Passegand and their digital creative studio, Inook, the giant inflatable duo, The Anooki have made a spectacular entrance to the city this DSF. The pair are popping up at Al Seef, Dubai Design District (d3) and Hatta, and are also set to make their playful presence felt at Etisalat MOTB at d3 in the New Year.



The Anooki are here to spread their message of sustainability and the need to protect our planet, and their arrival in Dubai could not be better timed, following the world’s biggest environment summit, COP28 and as the UAE Year of Sustainability comes to a close.



For close to a decade, The Anooki characters have been bouncing around the world since the ice-floe they called home began to melt away. Now, they are on a mission to spread their message: our planet is precious. From Osaka to Hong Kong and Shanghai to Singapore - with stop-offs at Kyiv, Torun, Taiwan and Doha, the pair have been seen as a mesmerising light show beamed onto buildings around the world, as well as in the huge inflatable incarnation visiting Dubai this DSF.



The Anooki tumble, roll and bounce - transforming cities into playgrounds, all while spreading their planet-positive message. It is no surprise that the characters have delighted millions around the world, and where better to bring the hyperrealism of this impressive duo than onto the streets of Dubai? - one of the most exciting, dynamic cities in the world. The placement of The Anooki was facilitated in close collaboration with Light Art Collection, who carefully curated and advised on behalf of Inook. As a pioneer in the field of light art, Light Art Collection manages the largest light art collection worldwide and is known for its extensive track record in producing meaningful light art experiences all over the world.



“We think it’s a perfect time for the Anooki to come to Dubai,” said Passegand, who drew inspiration for The Anooki show from his work on digital design applications for museums at the start of the millennium. “The Anooki are a messenger for the environment; it’s a fantastic coincidence that they have come to Dubai during the year of COP28 when there is a deep reflection on the environment, sustainability, and what our world is going to become in the future.”



While the conversation of climate change has taken a front-row seat during the recent COP28 negotiations in Dubai, The Anooki have a particular, special mission to deliver. They want to engage young people in talking about environmental issues while helping reduce any anxiety about what the future holds.



“Every place The Anooki arrive is like a new playground for them – it’s a game, but a game inspired by the issue of global warming,” said Passegand. “It’s a fun and accessible way of telling the story about our environment and sustainability. If you’re too alarmist in the way you talk to people about climate change, they can freeze up with anxiety. The Anooki have the power to talk to everyone, from the littlest little ones to the oldest grownups, and they do it in a very fun way - and we know that people receive the message better that way.”



As the souks of the old town and the abras of the famous creek are illuminated in celebration for Dubai Lights, it is The Anooki who sparkle throughout DSF. The pair are drawn to the light and transform building facades into vast video-mapping shows which become their playgrounds.



The artists behind The Anooki love the juxtaposition of the simple, clean design of the characters with the old stone surroundings of Al Seef, the glistening buildings of d3, and the picturesque mountains of Hatta, all which help to amplify the important message the pair are compelled to deliver to the world.



“There’s a location where The Anooki are hanging from the front of the roof of a building in Al Seef and another where they’re just staring at the visitors, quietly and peacefully. We liked the idea of creating a contrast,” said Passegand. “What is interesting is our idea to create these characters on a giant scale - to make people think about their environment and the city in which they live. We believe that imagination has the power to transform, and it is important to imagine the future. The Anooki is one way in which we are transforming the way we see our cities.”



Residents and visitors to the city are encouraged to get up close and personal with these two planet-positive messengers at the free-to-attend Dubai Lights installations across the city throughout the 38-days of Dubai Shopping Festival. Discover the adorable duo at Al Seef, d3, and Hatta until 14 January, and at Etisalat MOTB at d3 from 5 to 14 January.



Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.





