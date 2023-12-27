Varun Sood Took His ‘Workout Routine, Diet To Another Level’ For ‘Karmma Calling’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actor Varun Sood, who is gearing up to play the flamboyant and vulnerable in 'Karmma Calling', says he took his workout routine and diet to another level for his character.

In 'Karmma Calling', Varun is an integral part of the Alibaug society and the world of glitz, glamor, deceit and betrayal. He is torn between his family legacy and listening to his heart.

Talking about his character, Varun said:“With 'Karmma Calling', I am making my series debut. When I first encountered Ahaan Kothari on paper, it felt like an immediate connection. Being empathetic towards him came naturally as I found our personalities quite similar.”

“I also wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone with Ahaan Kothari and his flamboyance.”

Decoding his workout routine, he added:“I took my workout routine and diet to another level, this is something that I do to live the character a little more. It's my own way of living in the skin of the character.

He added:“I just wanted to bring Ahaan to life in every sense. I am sure that even the audiences will like Ahaan Kothari and enjoy seeing me in this new avatar.”

Produced by R.A.T Films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

