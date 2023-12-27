Air Arabia Relaunches Service To Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Sharjah

: Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier based in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, will resume flights to Kabul International Airport (KBL) from its hub at Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) on January 10. Services from non-Afghan airlines were suspended for two years, following a regime change in the Central Asian nation.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways is set to begin international service to Kabul shortly after Air Arabia touches down in the nation. Recently, Dubai-based low-cost carrier FlyDubai became the first international carrier to begin flying to Afghanistan after flights from international airlines were suspended back in 2021.

Ariana Afghan Airlines, the nation's flag carrier, and Kam Air, the country's largest privately owned airline, both provide service to several international destinations from KBL. Once Jazeera Airways and Air Arabia commence operations, the total number of international carriers operating at Kabul's airport will be three, a far cry from the six that previously flew to the capital city.





