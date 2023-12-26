India Warns Ship Attackers In Arabian Sea, Red Sea Of Strict Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday warned that those attacking the ships in the Arabian Sea and Red Sea would be brought to justice and strict action will be taken against them.

A statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense quoted Singh saying while commissioning stealth guided missile destroyer INS Imphal in Mumbai that the government of India has taken the attacks on Merchant Vessels Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea and Sai Baba in the Red Sea very seriously.

He said that the growing economic and strategic power of India has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred and the Indian Navy has increased its surveillance in the region.

He also stressed that the perpetrators of these attacks on Chem Pluto carrying a Liberian flag and Indian flag carrier Sai Baba will soon be brought to justice and strict action will be taken against them.

"India plays the role of a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean Region. We will ensure that maritime trade in this region touches greater heights. For this, together with our friendly countries, we will keep the sea lanes secure. We have full confidence in the ability and strength of our Navy," Singh said.

Earlier, the Indian Navy had announced that in the wake of the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed Guided Missile Destroyers, INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence. (end)

