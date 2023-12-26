Whisky meets rising demand in China, provoking investments, distillery launches

(MENAFN) In a significant shift reflecting evolving consumer preferences, a prominent distillery located in southwestern China is pivoting to meet the rising demand for whisky among the younger demographic, who are increasingly favoring this spirit over the traditional "baijiu" liquor commonly associated with celebratory occasions. Pernod Ricard, a renowned French wine and spirits conglomerate, has invested over USD100 million in establishing a state-of-the-art distillery situated at Mount Emei, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This strategic move culminated in the recent launch of 'The Chuan,' a pure-malt whisky that seamlessly melds traditional whisky-making techniques with distinctively Chinese attributes. Notably, the production process leverages locally sourced barley and oak barrels crafted from the wood of the Changbai mountains in northeastern China.



Highlighting the unique environmental nuances that contribute to the whisky's distinctive flavor profile, Yang Tao, the master distiller at the facility, emphasized the significance of the region's top-tier mineral water source. Tao's insights shed light on the concept of "Chinese terroir," encapsulating the unparalleled conditions that facilitate optimal aging and flavor extraction for the spirit. Although whisky boasts a rich legacy spanning centuries in global contexts, its relatively nascent introduction to the Chinese market is rapidly gaining momentum. Data sourced from the whisky-centric platform Billion Bottle reveals that mainland China is now home to over 30 whisky distilleries. Moreover, insights from IWSR, a prominent beverage market analysis entity, indicate that whisky consumption in China has surged at an impressive compound annual growth rate of 10 percent between 2017 and 2022. Projections from industry experts, including Harry Han from Euromonitor International, suggest that this upward trajectory is poised to persist, with sales volumes expected to sustain double-digit growth rates until 2028.



Commenting on this burgeoning trend, Alexandre Ricard, the Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, expressed optimism regarding the untapped potential within the Chinese market for whisky. Ricard's sentiments resonate with a broader sentiment suggesting that the Chinese populace has cultivated a discerning palate, particularly gravitating towards malt whisky variants. Further corroborating this perspective, Raymond Lee, the visionary behind the Single Malt Club China, elucidated that the spirit's burgeoning popularity aligns with China's economic ascent, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and an increasing inclination towards international spirits. As the narrative unfolds, these developments underscore the confluence of tradition and modernity, paving the way for whisky's ascendance within China's evolving beverage landscape.

