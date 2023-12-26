Fairfax Successfully Completes Acquisition Of Additional 46.32% Interest In Gulf Insurance Group From KIPCO

“We are thrilled to have GIG and its experienced and talented team led by Khaled Saoud Al Hasan and Paul Adamson join the Fairfax Group,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO of Fairfax.“GIG has a very strong presence in the Middle East and North Africa region, and we look forward to working with Khaled, Paul and the entire GIG team to further develop GIG's business over the long term.”

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.