UP ODOP Products To Be Showcased At World Economic Forum In Davos

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Dec 26 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh will feature their One District One Product (ODOP) items at the World Economic Forum

(WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland next month.

It will be its debut with a pavilion highlighting its industrial and cultural aspects.

The WEF meeting in Davos will see a delegation from the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Industrial Development Minister Nandgopal Gupta Nandi.

The delegation, including Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, and Chief Minister's Secretary Amit Singh, is scheduled to arrive in Davos on January 14.

During the forum, foreign representatives will receive information about the ODOP scheme, alongside a display of ODOP products in the Uttar Pradesh pavilion.

The delegation aims to provide insights into the policies for industrial development and business facilities in the state. The ODOP scheme will be presented to raise awareness among potential investors.

According to reports, Nandi outlined the state's ambition to position Uttar Pradesh as an investment destination. The WEF meeting is seen as a strategic platform to invite global investors to contribute to Uttar Pradesh's economic growth.

The delegation aims to leverage this opportunity to achieve the goal of creating a one trillion dollar economy by 2027. With the state pavilion at the World Economic Forum, Uttar Pradesh seeks to make a lasting impression and extend invitations for international investments aligning with the state's economic vision.

(KNN Bureau)