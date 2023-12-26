Arab League Welcomes Yemeni Agreement On UN Roadmap For Peace

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, welcomed the agreement of the Yemeni parties to comply with several measures, including the ceasefire, calling it a positive step.

He said that it was a new opportunity to meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

Jamal Rushdy, the official spokesperson of the Arab League, said:“Aboul Gheit sees the resolution as an opportunity to instill hope in easing human suffering in Yemen and in creating conditions for a Yemeni-Yemeni political dialogue that leads to lasting peace.

“He stressed that the priority is to address humanitarian crises, ensure the security situation in the country, and avoid threats to neighbours.”

Aboul Gheit urged all Yemeni parties to show maximum restraint at this stage to make the agreement work and overcome the serious challenges that endanger Yemen and the whole region.

He commended the efforts of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the UN in supporting and assisting the Yemeni parties to achieve these outcomes, hoping that they will pave the way for a comprehensive resolution of the decade-long Yemeni crisis.