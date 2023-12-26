Azerbaijani, Iranian General Prosecutors Moot Azerbaijani Embassy's Onslaught In Tehran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. An extended
meeting was held in video format between General Prosecutor of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and General Prosecutor of the
Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Kazem Movahedi Azad on December
23, the press service of Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office
told Trend .
"The meeting covered the conduct of court proceedings in the
criminal case of the terrorist attack on the Republic of
Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran on January 27, this year, as well as
the acceleration of the final decision and legal cooperation
mechanisms," says the press service.
In addition, during the meeting, the prosecutor's offices of the
two countries exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in
the field of legal cooperation.
"The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali
Alizadeh and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the
Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas
Mousavi," states the office.
On January 27, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m. (GMT+4), an
armed attack occurred at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran. The
attacker was identified as a man in his 50s who drove up to the
administration building armed with a Kalashnikov automatic
weapon.
