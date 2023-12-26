Azerbaijani, Iranian General Prosecutors Moot Azerbaijani Embassy's Onslaught In Tehran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. An extended meeting was held in video format between General Prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and General Prosecutor of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Kazem Movahedi Azad on December 23, the press service of Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Trend .

"The meeting covered the conduct of court proceedings in the criminal case of the terrorist attack on the Republic of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran on January 27, this year, as well as the acceleration of the final decision and legal cooperation mechanisms," says the press service.

In addition, during the meeting, the prosecutor's offices of the two countries exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in the field of legal cooperation.

"The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizadeh and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi," states the office.

On January 27, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m. (GMT+4), an armed attack occurred at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran. The attacker was identified as a man in his 50s who drove up to the administration building armed with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon.

