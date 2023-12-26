Air Force Destroys 13 Shaheds And Large Landing Ship In Evening

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From 6:30 p.m. on December 25 to 3:00 a.m. on December 26, 2023, the enemy fired from the southeast with Shahed-type attack UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

In total, 19 Shaheds were launched from the areas of Balaklava - Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

As a result of the air combat, the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 13 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs in the Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

At around 2:30 a.m. on December 26, tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet 'Novocherkassk' near Feodosia with cruise missiles.

Overnight, air defense28 attack drones, two missiles, two Russian jet fighters

As reported, on December 20, two attacks on Russian military units were carried out in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which resulted in the wounding of an FSS Border Guard officer and damage to equipment and a satellite dish.