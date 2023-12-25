Russians Attack Sumy Region With Mortars, Artillery, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 25, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region's border areas and settlements four times.
The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Over the past day, Russians have launched four attacks on the Sumy region's border areas and settlements. Fifteen explosions were recorded,” the report states.
In particular, Russian attacks targeted the Yunakivka and Bilopillia communities.
The enemy struck the Bilopillia community with mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (two explosions).
In the Yunakivka community, Russians launched an attack with a FPV suicide drone.
Additionally, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy FPV drone over one of communities in the Sumy district.
Photo: illustrative
