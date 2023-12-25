Enemy Troops Launch 23 Assaults On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In southern Ukraine, Russian invaders have launched 23 assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the past day. However, having suffered significant losses, the enemy retreated.

The relevant statement was made by the South Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Within the responsibility area of the Southern Defense Forces, the enemy continues attempts to put fire and information pressure on civilians. The enemy launched 23 assaults on the left bank, powerfully spread disinformation about the destruction of air defense systems and modern fighter jets in the Odesa region. Having suffered significant losses, both combat ones at the contact line, reputation losses and those in the information space, the enemy had to retreat to their previous positions,” the report states.

Meanwhile, Russian invaders continue aerial reconnaissance efforts and the deployment of new observation posts instead of those previously destroyed. The enemy pushes with artillery attacks, uses multiple launch rocket systems and different drones against civilians in the Kherson region and the Mykolaiv region's coastline communities.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched nine artillery attacks, The enemy targeted the city of Kherson three times.

Such settlements as Chornobaivka, Tiahynka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Ochakiv, and the Dnieper-Bug Estuary were also affected by Russian attacks.

One civilian was reported killed and two injured.

Enemy projectiles caused damage to the territory of a plant, an apartment block, a dozen of detached houses, a civilian car, a gas pipeline, a high-voltage power transmission line, and adjacent heat supply lines.

At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting counterbattery measures and inflicting fire damage on enemy positions.