Turkmenistan And Russia Discuss Prospects For Growth Of Trade And Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. Turkmenistan and Russia discussed prospects for the development of
trade and economic cooperation and possible joint projects,
Trend reports.
These issues were discussed at the 9th meeting of the High-level
Group on Trade and Investment Support within the framework of the
Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic
Cooperation.
The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Minister of Trade and
Foreign Economic Relations Kerimberdy Kurbanov, and the Russian
side was headed by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry
Volvach.
At the meeting, the parties discussed the development of trade
and economic cooperation, promising joint projects, conditions for
improving mutual trade, cooperation in the fields of industry and
energy, as well as in the educational sphere.
Following the meeting, the protocol of the 9th meeting of the
High-level Group on Trade and Investment Support within the
framework of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on
Economic Cooperation was signed.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Russia maintain close relations
based on a long-term strategic partnership.
Thus, in the field of politics, the emphasis is on regular
high-level meetings and the coordination of common approaches to
global and regional issues, and economic cooperation is actively
developing, with a focus on trade and investment, which contributes
to the mutual well-being of both countries.
