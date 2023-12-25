OMNI, A OMNICHAIN Meme Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has been listed OMNI on 23rd December 2023, at 14:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the OMNI/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 23rd December 2023, at 14:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone. To celebrate the listing of OMNI, a 5,000 USDT reward airdrop has been launched.







What are OMNI and Omnichain?

In the realm of multichain, we previously emphasized the necessity for dApps and networks to share compatibility, typically reliant on the same smart contract technology, such as the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Enter Omnichain, a groundbreaking solution that interlinks all chains, irrespective of their smart contract technology, by establishing a foundational layer (Layer 0). This Layer 0 serves as a universal base where various networks and dApps can seamlessly coexist. Picture a mega-multichain ecosystem that embraces inclusivity without discrimination.

The emergence of Layer 0 and Omnichain propels us towards a more cohesive web3 experience, marked by complete interoperability, minimal fragmentation, and a vastly improved user journey. Pioneering this movement are projects like LayerZero, Polkadot, and Cosmos, all falling under the Layer 0/Omnichain infrastructure category, shaping the future and fostering mass adoption of blockchain infrastructure.

Omnichain embodies the essence of a protocol designed for effortless asset transfer across chains. Unlike traditional methods, such as using a centralized exchange (CEX) or a bridging protocol, Omnichain ensures a seamless and hassle-free transfer of assets between chains.

OMNI is the inaugural Omnichain meme coin, affectionately dubbed a“full-chain cat,” backed by LayerZero. Currently accessible on seven different chains, it boasts the highest trading volume and price on Solana.

