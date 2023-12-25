Xiaomi To Introduce Redmi Note 13 5G Series With THIS Chipset In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The launch date for Xiaomi's new mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series in India has been formally revealed. The Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are the phones in the lineup that will be available for debut on January 4. The Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ would be available in India, the firm has previously stated. It has now been confirmed that all three variants-including the Redmi Note 13 Pro-will be released during the launch event.

“Unveiling #RedmiNote13 Pro 5G, the pinnacle of elegance and innovation. From breathtaking landscapes to stunning portraits, capture visual perfection like never before,” said the company in its announcement post on the X platform.

The Redmi Note 13 series' official debut date is already known, but its specs are still unknown. A preview of Xiaomi's future flagship phone has been released, indicating that it would have a double-sided glass shell and be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 5G.

According to leaks, the basic Redmi Note 13 5G may have an amazing 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Expected features include a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, which should provide a very responsive user experience. Xiami disclosed on its official website that the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 CPU underpins the whole series.

A triple-lens rear camera combination with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor for capturing up-close details is hinted to in photography rumours. A 16MP front-facing camera should have no trouble taking selfies or making video calls.

