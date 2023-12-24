Largest Qatari Flag Made Of Flowers Adds Colour To Expo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Expo 2023 Doha is all set to add a world record to its credit by having the largest Qatari flag made of local flowers. Drawn by 300,000 flowers, the Qatari flag is attracting crowds at Al Bidda Park where the flag was made to celebrate the Qatar National Day.

According to an official statement from Expo 2023 Doha, the flag will set a new record soon at Al Bidda Park.

“The flowers depict the white and maroon flag and symbolise the unity and pride of Qataris in their country,” the statement said. On this momentous occasion, Expo Commissioner-General Bader bin Omar al-Dafa appreciated the participation of the ministers, dignitaries and diplomats from different countries in joining the Qatar National Day celebrations. He noted that this participation reflects the solid relationships and partnerships Qatar has forged within the international community.“I would like to express my earnest thanks to them all for being part of this joyful event,” al-Dafa said.

Haifa al-Otaibi, Director of Public Relations and Communications at Expo 2023 Doha, said the organisers are keen to integrate the natural agricultural elements at the core of this horticulture exhibition with high symbolism.“The flower-drawn flag was proudly displayed near the Expo House-a carefully selected strategic location to allow park visitors, media persons and senior international officials to take a long look at this unique work of art and immortalise this beautiful moment with their families and friends. We hope the flag will be a high-value addition to Expo 2023 Doha prompting visitors to explore the event's landmarks and its breathtaking diverse activities," al-Otaibi said.

“The Qatar National Day represents a cherished occasion on which all citizens and residents come together to participate in engaging activities that celebrate the significant progress the country has made and the astonishing achievements it has accomplished in the past few years. Expo 2023 Doha continues to offer unique and interactive experiences and activities to visitors of Al Bidda Park until 28 March 2024,” the statement added.

