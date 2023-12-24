Prime Minister Meets Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler And UAE National Security Adviser

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Sunday with Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is visiting the State.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and several regional and international topics of common interest.