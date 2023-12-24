(MENAFN) Amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a senior editor from the German outlet BILD, Paul Ronzheimer, has provided insights into a stark contrast between public optimism and private admissions of the Ukrainian government. Ronzheimer, who recently spent three days in Ukraine meeting with high-ranking officials, including Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, revealed that, behind the scenes, officials are expressing a much grimmer outlook than the positive image portrayed in official press conferences.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ronzheimer highlighted the growing disparity between public statements, notably from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and the candid assessments made in private discussions. According to Ronzheimer, senior officials in private discussions have been candid about several major challenges faced by Kiev, expressing doubts about the prospects for Ukrainian offensive efforts and conceding that the situation is becoming increasingly challenging.



While acknowledging the significant losses suffered by Russia in terms of soldiers and tanks, Ronzheimer stressed that those he spoke to emphasized that time is on Moscow's side. The journalist noted that the accounts from the front lines, as shared by officials in private, are nearly unbearable.



Ronzheimer called for more transparency from Ukrainian officials, urging them to publicly acknowledge the challenges they privately discuss. He argued that open communication is essential, emphasizing that Europe, particularly Germany, must play a more active role in addressing the evolving situation in 2024, rather than reducing involvement.



These revelations align with the sentiments expressed by Ukrainian Members of Parliament, as reported by The Times of London. Roman Kostenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's committee for national security, defense, and intelligence, expressed skepticism about the likelihood of victory on the battlefield. Kostenko also questioned whether Western weapons could substantially alter the course of the conflict.



As the conflict unfolds, the contrasting narratives presented publicly and privately by Ukrainian officials shed light on the complexity and challenges faced by the nation. The discrepancy underscores the need for transparent communication and a realistic assessment of the situation, both for the Ukrainian public and the international community grappling with the evolving dynamics of the conflict.



MENAFN24122023000045015687ID1107653074