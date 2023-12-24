IBPC Organises Roadshow In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC Qatar) in coordination with The Jubilant Tamil Nadu organised a roadshow to extend the invitation to its members for The Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo and Summit in 2024.

The event will take place from 1st to 3rd February 2024 at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore and it will be the platform where great minds will connect to explore great opportunities, where the key policymakers, industry leaders global thinkers importers, investors, innovators, key sectoral manufacturers, technologists, government researchers, service providers and traders from all over the world will seamlessly interact to address global challenges and ideate solutions for a new millennium.

The event on 16 December is part of a series of Roadshows to promote the Expo in 20 countries, in all 5 continents, to promote Jubilant Tamil Nadu and invite companies from all over the world, covering all prominent sectors of Tamil Nadu like Textiles, Food, Construction, Engineering, Electronics, Automotive, Gems & Jewellery, Railways & Telecommunication, Paper, Information Technology and BPO, Renewable energy, Pharma, Aerospace & Defence, and many more, promoting IT Parks, SEZ, Industrial Parks, Logistics Parks, and Hospitality

sectors.

The Global Expo & Summit will witness 15000+ delegates from India and around 20 countries with over 400 Exhibitors.

IBPC Vice President Abdul Sathar welcomed the local audience and briefed about the program.

To kick off, India's economic trajectory has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent decades. From an agrarian foundation, the nation has strategically pivoted towards a service and industry-driven model. Market liberalisation and globalisation have been instrumental in propelling India into the ranks of the world's fastest-growing economies, he added.

Deepak Pundir, Embassy of India as Chief Guest addressed the audience about the India's trade relations with Qatar and key exports which involve engineering goods, electronics, textiles food and agriculture products, chemicals and plastics. Indian investment in Qatar and opportunities in key sectors was also briefly discussed.

Mohammed Nassar, Director, Jubilant Foundation presented the program details which will be held from 1st to 3rd February 2024 at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore and the delegates of Jubilant Foundation provided a short brief about their business functions.

The event was attended by 50+ business professionals from Qatar at Kanjani Hall, IBPC IBPC Vice President Hisham Abdul Raheem proposed vote of thanks and Vice President KP Ashraf coordinated the event.