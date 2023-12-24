Turkish airstrikes obliterate 29 terror bases in northern Iraq, Syria

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry announced that 29 terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria were obliterated by Turkish airstrikes, with a large number of them “neutralized.”



At 10 p.m. local time, caves, shelters, bunkers, and warehouses were among the targets demolished, as stated by the ministry. They “assessed” that some of these locations harbored senior terrorists.



The airstrikes were conducted to "eliminate terrorist attacks against Türkiye and its security forces from northern Iraq and Syria by neutralizing members of the PKK terror group and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with the legitimate self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," it declared.



The statement further noted that Turkish-made munitions were utilized to the greatest extent possible in the operation.



"During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from any harm," the ministry declaration mentioned.



Turkish authorities employ the term "neutralize" to indicate that the terrorists either surrendered, were killed, or captured.



The destruction of targets in the air operations, directed and managed by National Defense Minister Yasar Guler from the Air Force Operations Center, prompted congratulations from Guler to the pilots who successfully struck the targets and senior commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces.



The airstrikes were in response to the killing of 12 Turkish soldiers by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

