KRCS Inaugurates Medical Center In Yemen's Taiz

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- A delegation from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) inaugurated Saturday Yusuf and Nora Medical Center in Taiz Governorate to benefit 12,000 Yemenis.

Speaking to KUNA, Deputy Chairman of KRCS Anwar Al-Hasawi stressed Kuwait's eagerness to provide further support and carry out development projects in all sectors and areas to alleviate the sufferings of Yemenis.

Al-Hasawi, who is visiting Yemen to open some projects, expressed his pride for carrying out such schemes in some fields, including education and health as well as others.

He stressed the importance of metigating Yemenis' sufferings, and determining priorities of support and the most important projects needed for Yemenis.

Meanwhile, Shawqi Baazeem, president of Response Foundation for Humanitarian and Relief Works, said that this project contains a two-storey building equipped with the state-of-the-art-technology, and provides its various health and medical services to citizens in various departments.

He added that the project contains a gynecology and obstetrics clinic, a laboratory, a pharmacy, a reception hall, an on-duty doctor's room, a radiology department, an emergency department for men and women, an operating room, and an intensive care room, in addition to other administrative and service departments.

He indicated that this is one of the most important humanitarian projects in the region as it aims to provide comprehensive healthcare for more than 12,000 people.

The delegation includes vice president Al-Hasawi, general director Abdul Rahman Al-Aoun, as well as Shihab Al-Kharaz, and Fawaz Al-Mazrouei. (end)

